A fresh Covid vaccine booster programme is set to open for bookings this week – as the first jabs are given out.

The ‘lifesaving’ jab is being rolled out to people in care homes from today (September 5) as the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme moves to the next phase.

Then from Wednesday, bookings will open further, with invitations to book an appointment landing on doormats across the country.

Who can get Covid booster jabs?





From Wednesday, those including people aged 75 and over, people who are immunosuppressed and health and care workers will be able to book a Covid booster. Picture: PA

The new booster is initially being targeted at people in care homes, ahead of the autumn and winter flu season.

Then, from Wednesday, around seven million people, including people aged 75 and over, people who are immunosuppressed and health and care workers will be able to book in online or by calling 119.

Invitations will also be sent out by post, encouraging people to book their appointment for the following week without delay.

The NHS will contact people when it is their turn to book in for the vaccine – you do not need to contact the NHS.

As with previous campaigns, the oldest and most vulnerable will be called forward first, with people able to book in online or through 119 as long as it has been three months since their last dose.

NHS chief executive, Amanda Pritchard, said: “Once again, the NHS is kicking off a lifesaving vaccination campaign to protect the nation ahead of winter, starting with those most vulnerable to serious illness and hospitalisation from covid and flu.

“NHS staff have been working incredibly hard to prepare for the latest phase of the covid vaccine rollout – the biggest and fastest in our 74-year history – with a record number of sites in local communities set to offer vaccinations to millions of people.

“When the booking service opens on Wednesday, don’t delay - the best way to protect yourself from serious illness this winter is to get the vaccine when invited to do so, as well as your annual flu jab if eligible.”

NHS director of vaccinations and screening, Steve Russell, added: “NHS staff are set to pull out all the stops to deliver the next phase of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme at speed once again, with more than 3,000 sites up and down the country involved.

“From Wednesday, over seven million people who are over 75, immunocompromised or a frontline health and care worker will be able to book an appointment from the following week – and if you are receiving an invite then please book in at the earliest opportunity to get the maximum protection ahead of winter.”

Why is the Covid-19 Omicron booster different?





The booster being rolled out is tailored to tackle the Omicron variant. Picture: PA

The jab being rolled out to more than 700 care homes in England this week is billed as a ‘variant-tackling’ jab.

It is tailored to tackle the Omicron variant, which caused a surge in cases when it became the dominant virus at the end of last year and early 2022.

The autumn booster campaign is also aimed at helping the NHS prepare for winter, when the service comes under renewed strain.

Health bosses say the NHS continues to face record demand on its urgent and emergency care services.

Other measures being introduced include ramping up bed capacity, increasing the number of 999 and NHS 111 staff, and working with colleagues in social care to ensure patients can be discharged in a timely manner.

What is the UK Covid alert level?





News of the booster rollout comes just days after ministers lowered the UK alert from level 3, to level 2.

The decision, based on UKHSA advice, came after the UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England National Medical Director recommended it was now safe to do so.

People testing positive for Covid-19 in private households in the UK. Picture: PA

“Covid remains present in the community and we may see an increase in cases with BA 4.6 and BA.2.75 circulating but do not expect this to lead to an immediate increase in hospital pressures,” said a statement from chief medical advisers.

“This will continue to be kept under review. Further Covid surges are likely so please be prepared by getting a vaccination when it is offered.”