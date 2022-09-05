Dog owners across the UK have been warned they could face fines of up to £2,000 when walking their pets.

The warning relates to dog owners not having all of the correct information on their four-legged friend’s collar.

All dogs must wear a collar displaying their owners name and address when out and about in a public place, while adding a phone number is optional.

Pet owners who walk their dogs in a public place without the correct information on their collar risk being slapped with a £2,000 fine.

Blue Cross issue warning to UK dog owners

Animal charity Blue Cross has warned owners of the law. A spokesman for the charity said: "Even if your dog is microchipped, they still need to wear a collar or tag. Exemptions apply for some working dogs. We recommend you add your mobile number so you can be contacted at any time in case your dog goes missing.

"Puppies must be microchipped before they go to their new homes, with the breeder being the first registered keeper. They are breaking the law if they do not register the puppy by the time they are eight-weeks-old.

"Breeders should also pass on correct microchip paperwork to the new owner when the puppy goes home. The law applies to dogs and puppies over the age of eight weeks. Exemptions are available if a vet believes there is a valid health reason not to microchip a dog.”

He added: "The vet must issue the owner with a certificate of exemption in this instance. Owners are required to keep their pets’ details up to date, for example if they move house. If you rehome your dog to someone else, you must give the new owner the correct microchip registration paperwork so that they can contact the database and register as the dog’s new owner."