A MAN has died and two others have sustained serious injuries following an incident in a main road.

Police were called shortly before 9.35pm yesterday to reports of a collision in London Road, Kelvedon.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash and a male in his 30’s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were seriously injured, with one of them in a life-threatening condition at hospital.

The road is expected to remain closed throughout most of the day whilst police investigate the incident.

Officers are now looking for anyone with information to get in contact.

Inspector Mark Fraser, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a complex and tragic incident and my thoughts are with all those involved.

“My team are working hard to establish what led up to the incident.

“This collision took place on a busy main road and I believe there will be a number of people who will have seen what happened or have CCTV, door bell or dash cam footage.

“I need to you to come forward and talk to us.”

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “At total of five vehicles were involved in this collision and sadly a male in his 30’s was pronounced dead at the scene. “Two other people were seriously injured, one of whom is in a life threatening condition at hospital.

“The road is closed and is likely to remain so through much of today while we investigate.

“Please avoid the area and plan your route.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote incident 1276 of 3 September.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”