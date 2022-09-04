A MAN is wanted by police in connection with investigations into assaults on three men.

Officers are looking to speak to Jordan Pope, 25, in connection with incidents that happened in the St John’s Street and Culver Street West areas on July, 24.

He is described as black. Slim, 5ft 9ins tall with a tattoo on his throat.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We want to speak to Jordan Pope in connection with investigations into assaults on three men in Colchester.

“They incidents took place between 1.30am and 2am in the St John’s Street and Culver Street West areas on 24 July.

“The 25-year-old is described as black, slim, 5ft 9ins tall, and has a tattoo on his throat.

“He has links to Norwich.

“If you have any information please get in contact with us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”