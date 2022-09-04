THOUSANDS of people spread colour through Basildon at the annual pride festival.

Basildon Pride Festival started with a big and colourful parade outside Toys ‘R’ Us.

The free event aims to share the message of diversity and inclusion during the parade.

The Basildon event started in September 2019, when more than 4,500 people were in attendance.

People marched through the centre of town into Gloucester Park, where they stayed for most of the day to celebrate the event.

Pictures show the many groups from the area who joined in with the parade which included army cadets and the blind and sight impaired society.

The main festival was based at Basildon Sporting Village where lots of stalls and entertainment was set up.

Drag queens, tribute acts and more performed throughout the day for the crowds to enjoy.

Mary P from Britain’s Got Talent was amongst the long lost of performers.

A serious of workshops sponsored by Unite the Union were held on subjects such as hate crime, sexual health, pride in the workplace, parenting support for LGBT+, fostering and adoption and more.

Many who attended the event have said what a great day it was and that they can’t wait for more years to come.

The event ended with an after party at The Edge Bar at 6-8 High Pavement, Basildon.

A spokesperson for Basildon Pride said: “The Basildon Pride parade spread colour and love throughout Basildon Town Centre.

“Thank you to everyone who attended Basildon Pride Festival yesterday! We hope you had a great time.”