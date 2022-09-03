A TEENAGE girl was sat on a bench when she was approached by three men and “grabbed”.

Essex Police are now investigative the incident which happened in Albert Road in Witham at about 6pm on Monday, August 29.

The girl reported to the police that “one of the men said something to her and then she was grabbed on her shoulders and leg.”

She was able to get away from the men and report it to the police.

Police are appealing for information in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We’re investigating an incident where a teenage girl was grabbed in Witham.

“The girl reported to us she had been sitting on a bench in Albert Road at around 6pm on 29 August when she was approached by three men.

“One of them said something to her and then she was grabbed on her shoulders and leg.

“Fortunately she was able to get away.

“The first man has been described to us as white with a sun tan, slim/muscular in build, aged between 20 and 30, and wearing a black top, dark blue Puma trousers and a grey and white checked flat cap. He also had a blue back.

“One of the other men is described as tall and very slim, with short blond hair which was scruffy on top, and wearing a dark blue top.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/225988/22.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”