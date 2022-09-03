HEROES have taken to the streets for the anniversary invasion event raising money for charity.

Characters from Star Wars, Ghost Busters, Marvel and more are in the centre of Colchester for the tenth anniversary of Invasion Colchester.

Invasion Colchester is held to raise money for St Helena Hospice, Ipswich Hospitals Charity and Mid and North Essex Mind.

Many members of the public and cosplay community are crowded in the High Street to celebrate.

The event hasn’t been held for the last two years due to covid.

Previous events have raised more than £60,000 for the charities.

The characters will be in Colchester for the event until 4pm today.

A spokesperson for the event said: “There are characters from Star Wars, Ghostbusters, Doctor Who, Predators, Jurassic Park, Disney Princesses and more, as well as your favourite Comic Book and Movie Superheroes, plus Show Cars from TV and film.

READ MORE>>> Everything you need to know as Invasion Colchester returns for 10th anniversary

“You can see amazing live performances from some supremely talented local musicians.

“There are a number of fun competitions you can take part in with a great selection of prizes to be won.

“From Fenwick to Ace Comics, Lion Walk and Culver Square, all of this is organised to encourage our fabulous supporters to give some money to our charities.

“St Helena Hospice, Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity and Mind (Mid & North East Essex) who provide essential services to the community.”