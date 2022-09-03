POLICE are investigating after a man was injured at an incident in a main road.

A man in his 20s suffered injuries to his face and chest last night in Southchurch Road.

Officers were called to reports of assault at about 10pm.

One eyewitness saw seven police cars and an ambulance at the scene and a cordon was also in place.

Essex Police are now asking for any information from the public and are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We can confirm that we were called to reports of an assault in Southchurch Road, Southend, at around 10pm on Friday September 2.

“Officers are investigating.

“Anyone with information about the incident, or who has footage of it which has not yet been passed to us, is asked to contact us as soon as possible.

“Please quote incident 1378 of September 2.

“You can submit a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”