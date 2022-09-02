FIREFIGHTERS are at the scene of a fire which has affected at least one hectare of woodland.
Crews are at Maypole Road, Heybridge where a fire is causing a lot of smoke.
Residents have been warned to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the area.
A spokesperson for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our crews are working hard at the scene of a fire in Maypole Road, Heybridge.
“At least one hectare of woodland has been affected and there is a lot of smoke.
“Please keep your windows and doors closed and avoid the area. We’ll update you when we can.”
