FIREFIGHTERS are at the scene of a fire which has affected at least one hectare of woodland.

Crews are at Maypole Road, Heybridge where a fire is causing a lot of smoke.

Residents have been warned to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our crews are working hard at the scene of a fire in Maypole Road, Heybridge.

“At least one hectare of woodland has been affected and there is a lot of smoke.

“Please keep your windows and doors closed and avoid the area. We’ll update you when we can.”