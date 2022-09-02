A MAN has been hospitalised following a collision between three vehicles.

Essex Police have said that a man is in a serious condition following a crash in Clacton this morning.

Police were called to the incident at Old Road, Clacton just before 12pm today after reports of a serious collision.

The road is now open after being closed whilst emergency services responded to the incident

Emergency services including an air ambulance attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Essex police said: “Our officers were called to Old Road, Clacton, shortly before 12pm following reports of a serious collision involving three vehicles.

“A man has been taken to hospital and is in a serious condition.

“Anyone with information about the collision, or who has footage of it which has not yet been passed to us, is asked to contact us as soon as possible.

“Please quote incident 0423 of September 2.

“You can submit a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”