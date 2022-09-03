Southend seafront is an iconic site across the county and even the country, but not everyone is a fan.

The city's beaches and attractions bring in thousands of visitors every year and are much-loved by its residents.

But despite the seafront's popularity, there are some visitors who haven’t quite enjoyed their trip to the coast as much as the rest of us.

Some have even taken to Tripadvisor to express their distaste and leave some pretty harsh - and some hilarious - reviews.

So here are five of our seafront's toughest critics and why they weren’t quite so keen:

'Would fit in a dodgy horror movie'

Tripadvisor reviewer Mark B, who visited the seafront lagoon, said: "This is where the famous (read infamous) Southend Lagoon is located. The state of this lagoon is hideous.

"There have been trips, falls and other accidents that have been reported via local newspapers, having seen the state of it first hand I can understand why!

"If you planning a visit to this place, don't it is filthy and wouldn't be out of place in some dodgy 'B' rated horror movie."

'Parents dirty dancing on each other'

On Jubilee Beach, JJ wrote: "Avoid, the beach is so noisy, 16-year-old playing loud music, all you can smell is weed everywhere. Parents dirty dancing on each other.

"Litter everywhere, the type of people that come here is probably why I'd never go again."

'Wish I didn't bother'

Memorymaker34 said: "Wanted to take my young family to the seaside for the day. Chose southend as it was only 2 hours from home. Really wish I didn't bother.

"The day we visited turned out very hot so obviously the beach would be busy.

"Due to the fact there was signs everywhere about the beach being a non alcoholic drinking zone expected it to be a lovely family friendly beach day. How wrong could I be.

"People was drinking everywhere we looked. Leaving rubbish everywhere and a very strong smell of someone smoking something that they shouldn't have been particularly in a public place.

"Far from my idea of a family day out. There was people on the beach with their children and concentrating more on drinking than even having a conversation with their children."

'Halfwit cyclists'

Reviewer Robbo said: “Nice place, completely ruined by the idiots cycling on the pavement and abusing any pedestrians they hit while doing so.

“Sad to say that the memory that stays with me is being hit from behind by a cyclist while I was walking along the pavement on the seafront, and being called a 'f****ng c***' for it.

“Girlfriend's elderly mother also got clipped while using a zebra crossing.

“Decent place, ruined by halfwits on bikes everywhere, won't be returning.”

'Tedious'

Jackdom wrote: “I'd sooner recommend somebody put there head in a hungry alligators mouth.

“The place is tedious, boring and rundown.”

A packed Southend seafront

Thankfully, negative reviews of the seafront are few and far between and there are plenty of positive ones.

On Tripadvisor alone, there are dozens of flattering comments which prove people's experience is generally a good one.

Here are some reviews:

'Lovely to visit...or just admire'

Bradp582 said: "The beach front, although not much of an actual beach, is lovely to come and visit and either walk along or just sit and admire.

"There are plenty of other things to see and do in the vicinity, such as the Sea Life Adventure, Adventure Island, Southend Pier and Museum and the countless amusements.

"Worth a visit for family, solo, couples, groups etc."

'Tranquil'

SeaSal1 wrote: " One of my favourite places in the world to be, whatever the weather, whatever the tide is up to.

"I just love it here. Generally peaceful and tranquil."

'Lovely and modern'

Nannie Norms said: "Southend has spent a considerable amount of money and time improving this area. Children love the little fountains which come out of the pavement.

"It is lovely to see them enjoying simple pleasures like this. The whole promenade looks lovely and modern, as well as being clean. Enjoyable place to visit on a sunny day."

'Beautiful'

Linda wrote: "Clean and tidy beach. Amazing sun-rises and sun-sets.

"Beautiful views and ambiance. Safe and sandy.

"Will definitely return!"

'It puts Southend on the map'

Jantony said: "When City Beach was being constructed, all the moaners said it was a complete waste of money.

"How wrong can they all be.

"It is attracting so many tourists now, together with the great fountains & lights, that has really put Southend on the map."