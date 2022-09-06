ESSEX popstar Olly Murs has opened up about dealing with fame, trolls on social media and mental health.

Olly, from Witham, told Heart Bingo his positivity and feeling comfortable in his own skin were vital in helping him to handle online trolls.

Olly said: “It is all about looking in the mirror and saying to yourself, I am happy with the person I am.

“I know that I am not nasty. I am not horrible to people. I am a good person. I have got good morals. I have got a great family.

“I am comfortable with my own skin. For anyone who writes negative things about me or anyone on the internet, that is on you, not on me.

“I know who I am and that not everyone is going to like me. Not everyone is going to love me. Not everyone is going to like my music. I accept that.

“It took me years for me to accept that because I have always wanted to be nice to everyone and I had always wanted them to like me.

“I just think before you tweet something negative about someone, try and meet the person first to form a proper opinion.”

Following on from this, Olly was asked about how he keeps his joyful energy up.

He said: “It is just a part of my personality. I love living a positive life. I simply feel good when I’m being nice to people.

“It sounds cliché, but it does not cost anything to be nice and polite to people.

“That is what my parents always taught me, to be respectful to everyone.”

Olly went on to discuss the tragic death of his friend Caroline Flack, saying: “With Caroline’s passing, it was such a traumatic experience.

“It was and still is hard to deal with. She was a good friend and she’ll be a part of my life forever.

“But I try not focus on the sadness and just focus on the positives. I believe Caroline is in better place now.

“I choose to focus on the memories of our friendship and that I am glad I got to know her.”