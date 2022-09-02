A union has said strikes planned by Arriva bus drivers in Essex have been called off after an "improved pay offer".
Unite, a union representing the drivers, had previously said Arriva bus drivers based at depots in Colchester, Harlow and Southend would be striking after a "pay cut presented as rise".
The union had said Essex and Kent staff voted to strike after Arriva offered a 7.8 per cent pay increase.
Arriva bosses described the offer as “generous,” but union representatives said the bus firm is “prioritising paying shareholders over decent wages for workers”.
Now Unite has confirmed the planned action by Arriva bus drivers in Essex has been called off after it says workers accepted an improved pay offer.
Arriva had said yesterday that there would be a reduced service in Southend as drivers would be striking on Monday, September 5.
However, the company announced this morning that the majority of routes and services will in fact be operating in the city on Monday.
Industrial action will be taking place across Northfleet, Gillingham, Maidstone and Turnbridge Wells on Monday and on Friday, September 16.
