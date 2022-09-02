Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, September 2 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound at Junction 19, the link road from the A138 will have a carriageway closure for construction works until 8pm on September 4.

Meanwhile in both directions between Junction 25 and 30 there will be a carriageway closure and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs from 9pm to 5am.

Finally on the A12 Northbound at Junction 21 there will be a carriageway closure for the erection of signs between 9pm and 5am.

Dartford Crossing

No closures have been listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

On the M25 clockwise from Junction 26 to 27 there will be a carriageway closure between exit and entry link roads for parapet works from 11pm to 6am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, September 3 in Essex?

A12

The 24 hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex on Saturday.

Dartford Crossing

On the West Tunnel northbound crossing there will be tunnel closure for maintenance works between 10pm and 5am.

M25

No closures have been listed on the M25 Essex Junctions for this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, September 4 in Essex?





A12

The 24 hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex on Sunday until 8pm.

Additionally, on the Northbound Junction 19 there will be a carriageway closure and diversion route for structure - new/reconstruction from 9pm until 5am.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

No closures have been listed on the M25 Essex Junctions for this day.