Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a "brilliant" and "loving" retired police dog after his death.

Essex Retired Police Dogs Fund shared the "very sad news" that retired police dog Studs died on Thursday (August 25).

PD Studs served as a general purpose dog for Essex Police from 2011 to 2016.

He also received a Chief Constable’s Commendation for saving a man’s life.

In a tribute, a spokesman for Essex Retired Police Dogs Fund said: "A brilliant police dog and loving family dog. Studs retired to live with Ian and Dee.

"Studs was a great supporter of ERPDF and regularly appeared as a star guest. Studs was an amazing dog and will be remembered with love and pride."

An Essex Police dog section spokesman also paid their respects to retired PD Studs.

They said: "Very sad to hear this news. RIP RPD Studs.

"Thank you for the massive contribution you made to the people of Essex patrolling the streets at all hours and keeping us safe. Rest easy now."