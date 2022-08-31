Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a "brilliant" and "loving" retired police dog after his death.
Essex Retired Police Dogs Fund shared the "very sad news" that retired police dog Studs died on Thursday (August 25).
PD Studs served as a general purpose dog for Essex Police from 2011 to 2016.
He also received a Chief Constable’s Commendation for saving a man’s life.
Very sad to hear this news. RIP RPD Studs. Thank you for the massive contribution you made to the people of Essex patrolling the streets at all hours and keeping us safe. Rest easy now.❤ https://t.co/EfdVTmehX3— Essex Police Dog Section (@EPDogs) August 30, 2022
In a tribute, a spokesman for Essex Retired Police Dogs Fund said: "A brilliant police dog and loving family dog. Studs retired to live with Ian and Dee.
"Studs was a great supporter of ERPDF and regularly appeared as a star guest. Studs was an amazing dog and will be remembered with love and pride."
An Essex Police dog section spokesman also paid their respects to retired PD Studs.
They said: "Very sad to hear this news. RIP RPD Studs.
"Thank you for the massive contribution you made to the people of Essex patrolling the streets at all hours and keeping us safe. Rest easy now."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel