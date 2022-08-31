A PAW-SOME police pooch who is “generally a good boy” is ready to put his paws up after a decade of service to the beat.
Police dog Danny has finally retired after a career-spanning eight years of service to communities throughout Essex.
His final mission saw him deployed to the Clacton Airshow where he helped kept the hundreds of thousands of guests safe.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Thank you for your service PD Danny and we wish you a long and happy retirement.”
