A PAW-SOME police pooch who is “generally a good boy” is ready to put his paws up after a decade of service to the beat.

Police dog Danny has finally retired after a career-spanning eight years of service to communities throughout Essex.

His final mission saw him deployed to the Clacton Airshow where he helped kept the hundreds of thousands of guests safe.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Thank you for your service PD Danny and we wish you a long and happy retirement.”