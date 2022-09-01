A THOUGHTFUL member of staff at ASDA helped a disabled customer who was stuck in their car during a heatwave.

Asda Tiptree worker, Harry Sutherland, 24, went to the aid of a distressed customer who was stuck in his car after having a problem with his electric wheelchair.

He heard the customer tapping from the inside of his car window trying to get help.

Harry rushed to the customer and helped to get him out the car on the hot day and also managed to fix the man’s wheelchair too.

Harry said: "I'd just gone to my car on my break and I heard a tap on a car window trying to get my attention.

“The gentleman had been stuck in his car for about 15 minutes in the heat as he couldn't get his wheelchair out.

“He had a window open, but there was very little breeze and he was really hot."

Harry then got the customer out of his car and even phones the wheelchair company to get advice.

Whilst on hold to the company, he managed to fix the issue with the wheelchair himself as he saw a lever was in the wrong position.

He said: "I chatted with the customer to make sure he was okay and then he went into the store to do his shopping. I just did what anyone else would have done.”