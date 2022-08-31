A FUNDRAISING cohort of cyclists will embark on a lengthy challenge in aid of a charity dedicated to raising awareness of mental health.

On September 14 a total of 17 bikers will travel from London to Paris with a view of raising more than £25,000 for Mid and North East Essex Mind.

Each of the cyclists have been affected by someone they know taking their own life so they are therefore extremely passionate about going the extra mile for the cause.

During their journey, the pedal-pushers will wear special jerseys featuring the branding of their sponsors MCBS Electrical LTD, which is based in Colchester.

Shane Rayner, managing director at the company, said: “We are proud to have been able to support these guys with their challenge.

“[This means] more of their valuable fundraising can go directly to Mind Mid and North East Essex Mind.”

Julie Arthur, corporate and partnerships manager at Mid and North East Essex Mind, has said the funding will prove a huge help, not least after a difficult couple of years.

She said: “This group of young men are an inspiration, taking on this kind of physical challenge and raising such a fantastic amount to support mental health services.

“We are extremely grateful to MCBS for sponsoring the cycling jerseys - this kind of corporate support is always great for charity.”