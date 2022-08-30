Ryanair has launched its biggest ever winter schedule to and from its UK airports today with 21 new routes.
The Irish carrier announced it will operate more than 3,000 daily flights to and from 21 UK airports this winter.
Five of the new routes added to Ryanair's winter schedule will be from Stansted Airport.
The new destinations from the Essex airport include Asturias, Catania, Klagenfurt, Lapland and Leipzig.
Customers seeking a well-deserved winter sun holiday, a ski adventure or a city break to one of Ryanair’s 21 new routes can do so directly on Ryanair.com from just £29.99.
Speaking in London, Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary said: "This winter Ryanair is offering its UK customers lower fares and more certainty with their winter travel plans, as it operates a full schedule of over 3,000 daily flights with many new routes and unbeatable value for UK’s consumers and their families.
"As we continue to grow and add capacity in the UK, our customers have over 440 exciting winter sun, ski and city break destinations to choose from this winter including 21 new routes to the likes of Lanzarote, Venice and Stockholm."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here