THERE were six Air Ambulance call outs from the end of July, through to the end of November this year, figures have revealed.

The extent of the calls highlights the vital work the charity performs in the community.

On Thursday, July 28, an Essex Air Ambulance was called out to Colchester, assisting Essex Police and Essex Ambulance service with a female patient who was involved in a road traffic collision.

Teams worked tirelessly on the scene to optimise patient outcome. The woman was then transferred to the emergency department for treatment.

On Saturday, July 30, an Essex Air Ambulance assisted Essex Police, Essex Ambulance service and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service in Little Clacton. The call was to aid a male patient suffering a trauma incident.

The patient was then transferred to a specialist hospital, in order to receive treatment.

On Friday, August 5, an Essex Air Ambulance was called to West Bergholt, to assist Essex Ambulance service with a female who had fallen.

She was later transferred to the emergency department, in order to receive treatment.

Also on August 5, an Essex Air Ambulance rapid response vehicle was dispatched to Witham, to assist the Essex Ambulance service to assist with a female patient, who had suffered a medical emergency.

Teams worked together on the scene in order to optimise patient outcome. She was later moved to the emergency department for treatment.

On Friday, August 12, an Essex Air Ambulance assisted Essex Ambulance service with a male who had been involved in a road traffic collision.

Teams worked together on the scene in order to optimise the situation outcome, the patient was transferred to the emergency department to receive treatment.

On Saturday, August 20, an Essex Air Ambulance was called out to Clacton, tasked to assist the ambulance service with a female patient suffering a medical emergency.

The patient was later moved to the emergency department for treatment.

In order to donate to the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance service, funding the vital charity work they undergo in the community, visit https://bit.ly/3AVp4RA