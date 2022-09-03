MULTIPLE roads will be closed for works in the coming month.

The roads will be closed and temporary speed limits of 30mph will be in place to facilitate each phase of works and then re-opened to the public.

A temporary ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restriction will be introduced on both sides of the carriageways and the bus lane in Maldon Road, Colchester will be temporarily suspended.

Diversion routes will be signed at each location and residents will be informed of the dates of each phase via letter and advanced warning signs on the road.

Roads in the Tendring District will be temporarily closed within an 18 month period for works by one.network.

A temporary ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restriction will be introduced as well as a temporary 30mph speed limit.

This will affect multiple roads in Clacton and the surrounding area from August, 18.

Boars Tye Road, Silver End will be temporarily closed for five nights from September, 5 between 8pm and 6am for resurfacing works.

Colne Road, Coggeshall will be closed for five days from its junction with Gurton Road from September, 8 for blockage and cabling works are undertaken by Openreach.

Stambourne Road, Toppesfield will be closed for five days from September, 5 while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Station Approach in Braintree will be temporarily closed, have a temporary ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restriction and the weight restriction in South Street will be temporarily suspended for the duration.

This will start from September, 5 for 26 days for cycle way works.

Various roads in Maldon will be temporarily closed and a temporary ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restriction will be introduced over an 18 month period for works being carried out by one.network.

The works will start from August, 18.

Various roads in Braintree Town will have a new 20mph speed limit introduced by Essex County Council due to the Active Travel Fund.

‘No Waiting at Any Time’ Restrictions on lengths of road in Hatfield Peverel, in the District of Braintree.

The roads with the new effect will be Gleneagles Way and B1137 The Street.

An order is in place to temporarily close the length of Hanover Bridge, Feering in the District of Braintree, from its junction with New Lane for a distance of approximately 70m in an easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on September 22 for 12 days for track renewal works.

Various roads in Ardleigh will have a new 20mph speed limit introduced.

More information for the proposed scheme are available on the Essex Highways website: www.essexhighways.org/traffic-regulation-orders.

An order which will amend the prohibition of waiting, loading and stopping and on- street parking places in various roads in Colchester will come into effect on Monday, October, 3.

The Order and other documents giving more detailed particulars of the Orders can be viewed at https://nepp.essexworkstraffweb.org.uk/main.html

Fountain Lane in Copford and Birch will be closed for nine days from September 26 while carriageway patching and drainage works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Weston Road and Beche Road in Colchester will be temporarily closed for three days from September, 12 for carriageway patching works.

Botany Lane in Weeley will be closed for eight days for the safety of the public and workforce while broadband installation works are undertaken by County Broadband Ltd.

The closure will start on September 12.