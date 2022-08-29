A MULTI-VENUE event boasting a programme filled with “magical evenings” will showcase glorious music from world-class musicians next month.

The Roman River Festival, organised by the Essex-based Roman River Music charity, will kick-off on September 28 and run for five days until October 2.

Aimed at everyone with the community, the festival is designed to engage the very young, those in care homes, refugees and hard-to-reach pockets of society.

Organisers of the event also pride themselves on utilising informal, public and unexpected locations such as disused spaces in Colchester and rural Essex.

It will begin at St Mary's Church in Wivenhoe with BBC Young Musician winner Ben Goldsheider before Marian Consort takes to the stage at St Peter Ad Vincula Church in Coggeshall.

On the Friday, the same venue will host pianist Martin James Bartlett, while Marta Fontanals-Simmons will perform her Song of the Earth show on the Saturday.

Concluding the festival at the Coggeshall church will be the intoxicating musical of the Wild Arts Ensemble, conducted by Orland Jopling.

A spokesman for Roman River Festival said: “Not to be missed this autumn - magical evenings of glorious music from world-class musicians.”

Tickets for the autumn events, ranging from £5 to £25, can be purchased by visiting romanrivermusic.org.uk.