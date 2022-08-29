A WOMAN has found an unconventional way to keep warm as winter beckons...by not shaving her legs.

Sharon Munro, 38, decided to stop shaving her legs in October 2021 out of laziness and was shocked to see how much her hair had grown by April 2022.

But she might have found an answer to the energy crisis as she says her hairy limbs kept her warm and cosy in the winter months.

But when the summer heatwave hit, and she got too hot, Sharon decided to have her legs waxed - and says her smooth pins now feel strange.

Sharon, from Harwich, who runs a cleaning company, said: “I let my leg hair grow for so long it looked like a man’s leg.

“People didn’t believe they were mine and I had to prove it against a male friend’s leg to show it was real.

“It was quite impressive how hairy they got.

“It was quite warm and cosy in the winter.

Sharon Munro didn't shave her legs for six months. Picture: SWNS

“I was just lazy and couldn’t be bothered to shave them, but it might be a good way to save money this winter.”

Sharon stopped shaving her legs in October last year and was amazed at how much they grew.

“It was so thick and dark,” she said. “People didn’t believe they were my legs.

“I kept them hidden under trousers so no-one saw them.

They were like gorilla legs.”

Sharon said the extra hair kept her warmer during the colder months.

“Surprisingly it was quite cosy,” she said. “It was definitely an extra layer of warmth.”

When the sun came out in April, Sharon decided to get her legs waxed so she felt comfortable getting her pins out again.

“They were so smooth, and it felt strange feeling the air on my legs again,” she said.

“Even water trickling down my leg felt really strange after they’d been protected by so much hair.

“I do think having hairy legs helps with keeping you warmer.

You have to grow them out for a long time though to get the hair long.”