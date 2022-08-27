A MAN has been arrested in connection with an allegation of rape during the early hours of this morning.
Police officers are investigating an incident reported to have taken place in Friars Walk, Chelmsford, at about 1.45am today.
Essex Police says the victim is being supported by specialists and its officers remain at the scene while they investigate.
A police spokesman said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.
“Please quote incident 315 of 27 August when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”
