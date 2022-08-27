A MAN was stabbed in the leg moments after dodging a car which, it is believed, was being driven at him.

Essex Police is investigating after the victim was taken to hospital for treatment where his injury is described as non-life threatening.

The force stated the incident took place at about 10.15pm last night near Queensland Crescent, in Chelmsford.

The man reported that as he was walking he jumped out of the way of a car he believed was being driven towards him at the junction with Albany Close.

Moments later, the car crashed into a fence in nearby Hobart Close.

The occupants then exited the car and the victim, a man in his 30s, was stabbed in the leg. He was later taken to hospital.

Scene - Queensland Crescent, Chelmsford

Detective Chief Inspector Nathan Hutchinson, leading the investigation, said: “Officers responded quickly to reports of this incident and to ensure the victim received help.

“We’ve already carried out a number of inquiries and spoken to residents but we’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information that can help our investigation.

“I appreciate that this would have disturbed residents at the time. We have not had reports from anyone of being shot.”

Mr Hutchinson stated officers will be in the area today carrying out house-to-house inquiries.

READ MORE >> Named and shamed: The north Essex drink drivers banned from driving this week

“I would ask residents in the local area to check any CCTV or doorbell footage to see if they have captured anything that could help us.

“We’d also like anyone driving in the area around 10.15pm last night to check their dash cam footage.”

If you have any information which can help the police investigation you should call the force on 101 and quote incident 1459 of August 26.

Alternatively, you can make an anonymous report by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.