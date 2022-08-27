ESSEX superstar Sam Ryder has released his first single since wowing the globe at Eurovision.

The singer-songwriter, who finished in second place at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his track Space Man, has now unveiled his latest hit.

Sam, from Maldon, rose to fame during lockdown with his cover songs on TikTok which caught the attention of stars including Justin Bieber.

Superstar - Sam Ryder announced himself to the world in May

Since Eurovision, the charismatic 33-year-old has performed at locations including the Platinum Jubilee concert in June and Formula 1’s British Grand Prix.

His success at the song contest was also a major factor in enabling the UK to host the star-studded event in 2023.

The ‘Somebody’ music video is OUT NOW!!! There’s LOADS of stunts and a golden retriever so what you waiting for…!?? Go give it a watch and sing your heads off 💛✌️

LOVE YA, DREAMERS! ☀️🌈🌊🦮💈🍿🕺🚕 https://t.co/SDNdKXUAJJ pic.twitter.com/41I4tIV85o — Sam Ryder (@SamRyderMusic) August 19, 2022

His latest track, entitled Somebody, is an upbeat pop song which delivers scores of encouragement towards making people happy.

It is set to feature on Sam’s forthcoming debut album ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’, due on October 14.