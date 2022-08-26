THE second day of this year's Clacton Airshow saw one of the event’s busiest-ever days as the event returned after a Covid-enforced absence.

The event, now in its 29th year, saw a bumper programme of flights, from fast jets and aerobatics to historic aircraft, take to the skies above the town’s seafront.

Storms stayed away on the first day of the event, meaning the threatened wet weather failed to dampen spirits - and the flight programme was flexed to mean almost of the displays took place, including the RAF Red Arrows and a Lancaster bomber from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Landing - the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team. Picture: Clacton Airshow/TDC

Day one wrapped up with a glorious twilight display, kick-started with a sparkling drop from the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, followed by a light display from the Firebirds and rounded off by Otto the Helicopter, before fireworks from Clacton Pier.

One of the members of the parachute team suffered an injury to his leg following a heavy landing and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Magnificent - Gazette Camera Club member Tom Smith captured this image of the Red Arrows

Huge crowds returned for the second day on Friday, when glorious sunshine bathed spectators for the full scheduled flight display.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism at Tendring Council, which runs the Clacton Airshow, said the event had once again been fantastic.

The Tigers Parachute Display Team met councillors and veterans on Clacton beach following their jump

“It was great to be back with Clacton Airshow, and from the atmosphere and feeling I got from the crowds I think everyone shared that sentiment,” he said.

“The aircraft displays were amazing – particularly for me the roar of the Lancaster as it passed low – showcasing the skill of the pilots and the wonder of the aeroplanes.

The Firebirds during the twilight display, captured by camera club memberTom Smith

“We’ll take this brilliant atmosphere from this year’s event into our planning for the 2023 Clacton Airshow – the landmark 30th Clacton Airshow – which will take place on August 24 and 25.

Camera club member Stephen Johnson's image of the Strikemaster Duo

“I also want to thank all of the staff, from Tendring Council and all of our partners, for their incredible hard work in planning and staging this event, especially knowing the difficulties the events sector has faced in bouncing back from the pandemic.”