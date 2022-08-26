A SPECIAL charity screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show will take place at Harwich’s Electric Palace cinema in aid of a community art project.

The quirky film will be screened on Friday, September 2, to raise cash for the Harwich Time and Tide Bell Project.

The art project, which seeks to add to the beauty of coastal towns, hopes to raise £5,000 to install a specially designed bell near the Low Lighthouse in Harwich.

Michael Offord, operations manager at the cinema, said: “We are really excited to be bringing the Rocky Horror Picture Show back to the Electric Palace - it’s a hugely popular title.

“The Time and Tide Bell is a great project that will be a huge benefit to the community and we are delighted to be able to support it through our special screening.”

The fantastic film is described as a musical comedy horror and has been delighting devotees and newcomers since 1975.

It sees sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist who unveils his latest creation through elaborate dances and rock songs.

Tickets for the 7.30pm screening cost £10 and are available from electricpalace.com.