A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the A130 in Essex this morning.

Officers were called around 7.45am following reports of a serious collision near Howe Green involving a van and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital.

Emergency services remain on the scene and the road remains partially closed, however officers are hoping to reopen one lane shortly.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or have any further information to contact us.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us."

Submit a report on the force's website or by using the online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about the website reporting services.

Alternatively, call 101. In an emergency always call 999.

Quote incident 293 of 25 August when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.