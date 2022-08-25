A MAN has been jailed for drug offences amid a crackdown on country lines drug dealers.

Hamza Delli of Mayville Road in London appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, August 24 where he pleaded guilty and was jailed for 70 months for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Delli, 32, was operating a county line, supplying crack cocaine in Haverhill under the name of the ‘Akwa Line’.

Following joint enquires by Suffolk Police and the Metropolitan Police, Delli was identified as the line holder and was arrested at his home address in London on February 24 this year.

Following his arrest, crack cocaine and around £1,400 cash were seized, and he was subsequently charged.

DC Ian Webb from the Serious Crime Disruption Team (SCDT) said: “Delli decided to target Haverhill with his County Line drug supply business, bringing misery to residents and vulnerable people.

“He is now paying the price for that poor decision.”

The police say they remain committed to ensuring the county remains a hostile environment for those involved in the illegal supply of drugs.

Their objectives are to identify dealers of drugs, disrupt and dismantle their activity and identify those who are being exploited by their vulnerability.

The SCDT's core aim is to disrupt serious and organised gangs whose criminal activity focuses on issues such as drug supply and harmful personal acquisitive crime such as robbery/burglary.

The team develop the relevant information and intelligence, conducts enforcement activity and then provides an officer who will build the case and see the investigation through to trial.

Operation Orochi is an operation set up by the Metropolitan Police in partnership with Suffolk Police, to tackle County Lines drug dealing that operates between London and Suffolk.

If you suspect drug dealing is taking place in your area or see anything suspicious or out of place the police want residents to get in touch by calling 101.