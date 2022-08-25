DRIVERS are facing long delays near the A130 and A12 after reports of a crash.
There is queueing traffic on A130 Northbound at A12 for junction J17 (Howe Green).
A witness has reported seeing emergency services on scene with ambulance, fire and police all in attendance.
A13 northbound blocked by an accident just prior to the A12 at J17 (Howe Green). pic.twitter.com/wcH3i0YoBE— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) August 25, 2022
Delays are currently up to 20 minutes.
More to follow.
