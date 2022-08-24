The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Essex, which will be in place on Thursday, August 25.
Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain across Essex.
It is expected to last until 3pm.
The warning comes after the Essex Weather Centre warned of "impressive" weather coming to the area overnight with "thundery rain" predicted.
Here's what to expect according to the Met Office:
- There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
- Delays to train services are possible
- Some short term loss of power and other services is likely
- Possibly some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes
- Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures
