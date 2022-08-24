Forecasters have warned of thundery downpours overnight in Essex as they say the latest Met Office model run is "impressive"
Experts at the Essex Weather Centre say it will be hot and humid in the area today, with temperatures approaching 30C in parts of Essex.
However, residents are also warned of the chance of heavy rain arriving overnight into Thursday with the risk of "thundery downpours".
An Essex Weather Centre spokesman said: "The latest Met Office model run for tonight is impressive for the region.
"Showers at first then an area of thundery rain spreading north during the early hours."
The latest @MetOffice model run for tonight is impressive for the region. Showers at first then an area of thundery rain spreading north during the early hours. pic.twitter.com/9GcZc0ZBsa— Essex Weather 🌤 (@EssexWeather) August 24, 2022
The Met Office's forecast for the East of England tonight shows clouds will start to build with outbreaks of rain overnight.
The experts say this will turn "persistent and heavy", perhaps even thundery in the early hours.
The rain, perhaps heavy and thundery, is expected to clear by the early afternoon on Thursday.
