A FORMER student was tragically found dead inside university accommodation weeks after he was last seen, it has been reported.

Emergency services are said to have been called to University of Essex housing The Quays, in Lightship Way, Colchester, after a young man was discovered by workers.

University bosses have now said the body belonged to an academic who previously studied at the educational institution.

A spokesman for the University of Essex said: “We can confirm that a former student has died. The university will be assisting the coroner’s Office with their inquiries.”

The Quays, where the body was reportedly found

Although currently unconfirmed, sources close to the incident have suggested the man may have been dead for some time before he was found.

One woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, said: “He was being overseen by both the NHS and the University of Essex wellbeing team.

“It was a number of weeks before he was discovered dead.

“A post-mortem examination is yet to determine for how long, but it is understood by witnesses he had not been seen for over a month.”

Tim Young, mayor of Colchester and councillor for Greenstead, was left devastated by the news.

He said: “It is so tragic to hear this incident has occurred and our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the deceased.

“If there is any way we can support the university, the police and the family at this time then we will be pleased to do.

“I would urge anyone with any information to come forward so the family can get some closure and understanding of what happened.”

Essex Police have now confirmed officers are not treating the man's death as suspicious.

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called to a residential address in Lightship Way, Colchester, at about 1pm on August 2.

“[We attended] following reports of a concern for safety. Sadly, a man in his 20s was declared dead at the scene.

“His death is deemed to be non-suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.”