A shocking 18 baby rabbits are being cared for after they were found abandoned in cardboard boxes.

The tiny bunnies were found in two cardboard boxes by Canvey Lake by a member of the public on August 3, who then took them home and called the RSPCA.

The finder called the RSPCA, and Inspector Sian Ridley and Animal Rescue Officer Enola Evans attended to collect the rabbits which had been placed in two laundry baskets by the finder.

The baby rabbits in the laundry baskets. Photo: RSPCA

The rabbits are all young and around four to six weeks-old when they were found.

They were checked by a vet and did not have any health problems.

RSPCA Danaher Animal Home and RSPCA Essex South, Southend and District Branch kindly offered to take on the large number of bunnies - which will then be made available for rehoming when ready.

​ One of the rescued bunnies. Photo: RSPCA

Sadly many RSPCA centres are already full with unwanted rabbits.

Sian said: "I'm keen to hear from anyone who may know who is responsible for abandoning these rabbits in such an irresponsible way. They were so young and vulnerable.

"Sadly, rabbits are becoming an increasing problem across the RSPCA as we are seeing more and more coming into our care, many as a result of the cost of living crisis.

"Times are tough at the moment but please, please never abandon your pet but ask for help before things get so desperate.

"We would really urge people to do their research before taking on a pet and also to make sure you get your pet neutered at an early opportunity to prevent unwanted litters of animals - all of these rabbits will be neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before finding new homes."

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or has any information that could assist the RSPCA’s investigation should contact the charity’s appeal line, confidentially, on 0300 123 8018.

The rabbits have been named alphabetically and were called: Alfie, Benji, Coco, Delilah, Eddie, Frankie, Gladiator, Hattie, Iris, Jenny, Kevin, Louis, Milo, Neil, Ottilie, Patrick, Quinton and Rita.

Anyone interested in rehoming the rabbits should keep an eye on the branch’s websites and rspca.org.uk/findapet.

The incident comes as the RSPCA launches its Cancel Out Cruelty fundraising campaign which calls on the public to help support frontline teams so they can save more animals during the busy summer months.