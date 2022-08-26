PLANS to turn a scrapyard and car breakers in the Essex countryside into housing have been revealed.

Lindsell Car Breakers in Holders Green Road, Lindsell, could be demolished to build five new houses, according to plans validated by Uttlesford Council.

The applicant wants to demolish a bungalow currently on the site, as well as buildings associated with the business.

According to a design and access statement submitted alongside the application, the proposals have already received outline permission, and this application is now seeking permission for the final details such as layout, scale, access and appearance.

According to the statement, the houses will be one and two-storeys, including two chalet bungalows, with enough parking space for three cars per house.

Each will have electric charging points, and some will have solar panels fitted to the roofs. The houses will also benefit from heat pumps and modern insulation.

If the application is approved, the current vehicle access to the site will be closed and a new private entrance will be created in its place.

Car breakers and scrap yard buildings would be demolished, along with the existing bungalow at the site.

Additionally, outdoor storage associated with the car breakers and scrapyard would be removed.