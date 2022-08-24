A charity got more than it bargained for after a donation bag had a small hedgehog hiding inside.

Farleigh Hospice’s charity shop in Witham was unpacking a charity bag when they discovered a hedgehog tucked away inside.

Anne Taylor, from Hedgehog Haven Essex, a charity based in Witham and Frinton which cares for the creatures, said: “It must have started with an unattended charity bag left in the carport.

“The bag must have looked inviting to her as she settled herself down inside it for a sleep.

“She then got transported to the Farleigh Hospice charity shop in Witham, where she gave the ladies unpacking bags a bit of a shock."

After the incident, the hedgehog, who was appropriately named Farleigh, was taken to Spring Lodge Veterinary Hospital for a quick check-over before then being brought to the rescue.

However, the tale then took a turn for the best after Anne posted on Facebook about the "accidental donation".

She said: "Late last night I was contacted by the person who recognised the bag and this afternoon Farleigh was returned back to her starting point in a Witham garden.

“Hopefully she takes herself off to a better sleeping spot tonight.

"But she climbed into a charity bag which was emptied and checked.

“What if she's climbed into a recycling bag or a rubbish bag left out on the street? What would have happened to her then?

“I would just say to please consider putting recycling and rubbish out on the morning of collection and not the night before and keeping them off the ground when stored if possible.”