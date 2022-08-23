TRAIN passengers are in line for major disruptions and rail replacement buses as a series of essential upgrades take place across north Essex this autumn.

Network Rail will carry out work on the Great Eastern Main Line and several branch lines at weekends starting from September 11.

It includes track renewal on the Clacton and Walton lines, as well as the renewal of 22 wheel timbers that support the track at the River Stour.

The works will also include the renewal of three switches and crossings units at Witham which allow trains to change from one line to another, as well as track, level crossing and drainage work at Kelvedon, track renewal between Ipswich and Norwich and power supply work between Liverpool Street and Ingatestone.

Network Rail said the work is essential to keep services running safely and reliably on these busy lines and that as as a result of work between Chelmsford and Colchester, rail replacement buses will run on September 11, 17 and 18, 24 and 25, October 1, 8, 9 and 30.

A rail replacement service will also run on the Braintree branch line on these dates.

The Marks Tey to Sudbury branch line will be affected on September 24 and 25.

Work will take place between Colchester and Ipswich, on the Clacton and Walton lines, and on the Harwich branch line on November 5 and 6.

Additional work will take place on the Clacton and Walton lines on October 16, 22 and 23 and November 19, 20 and 27.

On November 12, 19 and 20, will take place between Liverpool Street and Ingatestone on the power supply for Elizabeth line trains and all-electric trains on this route.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia Managing Director, said: “These projects will help to improve punctuality and performance along busy parts of our network.

“We will be running a rail replacement bus service while the work takes place, so customers will be able to complete their journeys.

“Passengers should check before they travel and allow more time for their journey.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience while this work takes place.”