HEARTBROKEN staff from an Essex animal shelter have launched a fundraiser after their van was stolen.

RSPCA staff at the Danaher Animal Centre in Wethersfield were left devastated after the Ford Transit Van was nicked.

The high-top long wheelbase van (registration YN66 ZTP) which belongs to the was stolen in Sudbury on Friday, August 12.

The incident has been reported to the police and the centre has also posted an appeal for information on social media in the hope of finding the van.

The animal centre has also launched a fundraiser with gofundme to raise enough cash to replace the van.

The fundraising page indicates the animal shelter needs to raise £7,000 with £170 raises so far at the time of writing.

Sam Garvey, general manager at the centre, said: “We are all just devastated, this vehicle is vital and is used in a host of activities to help our centre such as collecting donations of food or bedding for the animals in our care.

“It is also used a lot for collecting donations for our charity shops that fund 52 per cent of the home.

“It’s had a huge impact on the centre, and it feels like whoever stole the van was stealing from the animals, and stealing from everyone who has kindly donated to us to help the animals in our care

“The van is worth around £15,000 - but it is vital for the day-to-day running of the centre and helping all the animals in our care.

“If you or anyone you know may have information on its whereabouts, please contact the police on 101 on us on 0300 111 4321.

“We are asking the public to please share this appeal with your friends and family to give us a better chance of recovering our van.”

Sam added: “We would also like to thank Just Wheels Braintree for giving us van hire at a reduced rate, so we can continue our work as normal in the meantime.”

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/DanaherVanFundraiser