POLICE are looking to identify two men in connection with an investigation into an assault at a bar.

Essex Police have released a CCTV appeal following an assault at Walkabout in Chelmsford.

They are looking for help from the public to identify the two men in the picture.

Officers were called to Walkabout bar in Chelmsford in the early hours of Thursday, June 2 following reports of an assault.

The victim was at the bar at around half past midnight, when he was verbally assaulted by two men.

The victim was then assaulted by one man, resulting in him breaking his nose. The two men then left the bar.

The suspects are described as two white men both in their late twenties or early thirties.

One of the men had dark facial hair and was wearing a dark top with 'DIOR' written across it in yellow.

The other man was also wearing dark clothing as well as a baseball cap.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We are looking for the public's help in identifying the two men in this CCTV image, as we believe they will be able to assist with our enquiries.

“If you know who they are, or have any further information, please contact us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident 42/141531/22 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”