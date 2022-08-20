FIRE crews rescued two kittens from a drain in Colchester.

Crews were called to avert a potential cat-astrophe in Colet Crescent at 4.24pm after two curious kittens got into trouble.

The kittens had been exploring in a garden and ventured into a drain.

Firefighters used a camera to find and rescue the pair by 6.12pm.

An Essex Fire Service spokesman said: "The kittens were unharmed during the incident and are back running around the garden."