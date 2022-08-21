Essex Police has revealed the five fastest speeds recorded by cameras across Essex over the past four years.
A Freedom of Information (FOI) request, published by Essex Police, shows the fastest speeds recorded and which roads the drivers were caught in.
In 2018 the fastest speed recorded was 142mph on the M25 in Cranham between junction 28 and 29, clockwise.
The four other fastest speeds were:
- 135mph - M25 Cranham, junction 29 and 28, anti clockwise
- 134mph - M25 Cranham, junction 28 and 29, clockwise
- 133mph - M25 Epping, anti clockwise
- 131mph - M25 Cranham, junction 28 and 29, clockwise
In 2019 the fastest speed recorded was 133mph on the A130 Canon Barns Bridge in East Hanningfield.
The other highest speeds were:
- M11 Junction 6 to Junction 5 - 131mph
- A130 Canon Barns Bridge, Chelmsford - 130mph
- A130 Canon Barns Bridge, Chelmsford - 122mph
- M25 Epping, anti clockwise - 121mph
In 2020 the fastest speed recorded was 145mph on the A130 Canon Barns Bridge in East Hanningfield.
The other fastest speeds were:
- M11, Matching Road Bridge, Harlow - 141mph
- A13 - 140mph
- M25 Cranham, between junction 29 and 28, anti clockwise - 126mph
- A130 Canon Barns Bridge, East Hanningfield - 125mph
In 2021 the fastest speed recorded was 125mph on the M25 in Epping.
The other highest speeds were:
- 122mph - M25 Epping
- 120mph - A130 Northbound
- 119mph - M25 Epping
- 118mph - M25 Epping
