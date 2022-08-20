A LEADING budget airline company has revealed its list of winter routes from an Essex airport, and it includes some new ones.

Ryanair has listed its full list of winter destinations from London Stansted as it sets to jet off passengers for mid-term getaways after a successful summer.

Following on from the summer, where Ryanair worked at 115 per cent capacity at Stansted.

They have been offering customers more than 150 routes this summer connecting 28 countries, with more than 1,300 flights per week.

Now, as the summer nears its end, bosses say they expect the demand to continue into the end of the year.

Ryanair is adding more than 500 flights serving London Stansted during the October half-term school holiday after Heathrow extended its cap on passenger numbers.

The company said the extra flights at the Essex airport will have capacity for 100,000 passengers.

It also insisted that it and Stansted have “more than sufficient staff to handle these additional flights”.

Ryanair Director of marketing, communications and digital Dara Brady said: “It is very early doors, but we expect the demand for winter travel will be strong.

“There will be everything from summer sun, to city breaks, and business connections, so a lot of very wide-ranging options.

“People love to take city breaks or mid-term breaks in the winter, and we expect that again this year.”

The Irish airline company is set to continue its popular links to destinations in France, Spain and Portugal, as well as other locations across Europe.

It has also revealed the four new routes it is introducing this winter in Catania, Klagenfurt, Asturias and Rovaniemi in Lapland.

HERE IS THE FULL LIST OF 22/23 WINTER DESTINATIONS FROM LONDON STANSTED

Aalborg

Aarhus

Lanzarote

Agadir

Malaga

Alicante

Ancona

Stockholm Arlanda

Athens

Barcelona

Brindisi

Berlin

Milan Bergamo

Biarritz

Billund

Bologna

Bordeaux

Bremen

Bari

Brno

Bratislava

Budapest

Bydgoszcz

Cagliari

Carcassonne

Castellón

Cologne

Rome Ciampino

Cluj

Copenhagen

Catania (NEW)

Dole

Dresden

Dortmund

Dublin

Bergerac

Eindhoven

Essaouira

Faro

Fez

Baden-Baden

Memmigen

Madeira

Fuerteventura

Gdansk

Grenoble

Genoa

Gothenburg

Girona

Hamburg

Helsinki

Frankfurt-Hahn

Kerry

Klagenfurt (NEW)

Krakow

Kosice

Katowice

Kaunas

Lodz

Lourdes

Leipzig

Limoges

Lisbon

Gran Canaria

Luxemburg

Madrid

Malta

Marseille

Maastricht

Milan Malpensa

Naples

Knock

Nantes

Nuremburg

Oradea

Porto

Orebro

Cork

Oslo

Ostrava

Bucharest

Asturias (NEW)

Ponta Delgada

Plodliv

Perugia

Paphos

Biard

Palanga

Palma de Mallorca

Palermo

Poznan

Prague

Pisa

Abruzzo

Marrakesh

Rabat

Riga

Rovaniemi – Lapland (NEW)

Rzeszow

Santiago

Santander

Thessaloniki

Shannon

Sofia

Lamezia

Seville

Salzburg

Olsztyn-Mazury

Szczecin

Tenerife

Podgorica

Tallinn

Toulouse

Tampere

Tangier

Sandefjord

Turin

Trieste

Tours

Venice

Vienna

Valencia

Vilnius

Verona

Stockholm Vasteras

Vaxjo

Warsaw

Wroclaw

Zagreb

Zaragoza