THE fire service is calling on residents to follow safety advice amid flooding concerns with heavy rain expected following weeks of heatwave sun.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service (ECFRS) had one of its busiest weekends in recent years last weekend.

The service’s control room dealt with hundreds of calls and firefighters responded to countless incidents.

On Friday last week, they received 316 with 419 on Saturday and 341 on Sunday.

On the same weekend last year, the service only received 219 calls over the same three-day period.

Group Manager Dan Partridge said: “It was busy but we responded to every emergency call. We are exceptionally proud of the work of our team - firefighters, control room staff and our support staff who worked this weekend, changing their plans to ensure the county was safe.

“Please help us to help you by following our safety messages as the hot and dry conditions continue. Please no bonfires, barbecues and ensure cigarettes are put out properly.”

However, with thunderstorms on the way, the fire service is calling on residents to watch out for flooding.

Mr Partridge continued: “We are expecting rain and thunderstorms in the coming days so we could experience flooding and we are prepared for that.

“But again please follow our safety advice and don’t drive into flood water, be prepared and plan your journeys.”

To prepare residents, the service has issued some safety advice during potential flooding.

While they work with partner agencies to help during floods, the service says it can only respond to incidents when there is a risk to life.

ECFRS is asking drivers not to risk driving through floodwater and instead to turn around and find another route.

For homeowners, they advise ensuring your external drains are clear of debris, taking everything off the ground to prevent damage, and turning electrics off.

If you cannot do this safely, call an electrician.