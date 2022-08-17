DELAYS are likely due to a road closure on a busy road which takes drivers towards the A12.
Braxted Road is closed due to maintenance works being carried out by Essex Highways.
The road could be closed until October 28 due to the work on the bridge.
It is believed that a vehicle collided with the bridge on Monday, August 15.
