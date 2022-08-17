A TRIO of pups were pulled from the flames after a fire broke out in a kennel in Ardleigh last night.
The building, which measures roughly 40 metres by ten metres, was 75 per cent alight when crews arrived. Four other dogs had already been rescued.
The owners of the property, who were outside at the time, were alerted to the fire after hearing banging and popping noises.
Crews rescued the three dogs and managed to quickly stop the fire from spreading further to the rest of the property, using a nearby lake to support their supplies of water.
Station Manager Quentin Sage said: "Our crews have done brilliantly here to get on top of the fire quickly, and of course rescue the three dogs who were still trapped in the building when we arrived.
"Fortunately, none of the seven dogs involved were harmed - and this fire was extinguished before it could damage the entire property."
The fire was out by 7.54pm, and the fire service has said it is not treating this fire as suspicious.
