A MAN and woman have been arrested following the death of a child, according to reports from ITV.
ITV News have reported that emergency services were at Geoff Seaden Close in Colchester on Sunday, just after 10.20am due to concerns for the welfare of a child.
Police officers and the ambulance service were unable to resuscitate the young child, believed to be about a year old, according to the report.
A man and a woman have allegedly been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and child neglect.
The pair are not believed to have been related to the child.
They have since been released on bail.
In a statement to ITV News, Essex Police said: "An investigation will now take place into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death and a post-mortem examination will take place.
"Specialist officers are supporting the child’s parents at this time."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article