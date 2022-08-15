A DONKEY was saved today after getting stuck up to his belly in mud.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to rescue Tintin the donkey from the edge of a moat in Church Lane, Great Hallingbury at 8.32am this morning.
A Chelmsford Animal Rescue Unit and a crew from Harlow were in attendance to help the donkey.
The 27 year old donkey got stuck in the mud near the edge of a moat as the water levels has dropped.
Station Manager Nick Singleton said: “Tintin had wandered down to his usual watering hole this morning but unfortunately got stuck up to his belly in mud.
“A vet sedated him whilst crews worked hard to push air underneath to release him.
“Then we carried out a controlled lift to get him up onto his legs.
“He was none the worse for his experience and we left him munching a lovely bucket of food.”
