A KEEN knitter has been doing her bit for charity in a bid to raise awareness around her husband’s rare form of dementia.

Karen Stubbs, 68, and husband David, 75, were shocked when he was diagnosed with Lewy bodies dementia in December.

Although the disease causes 15 to 20 per cent of dementia cases, Karen says very few people are aware it exists.

While coping with the disease, Karen and David, who married in 2018, discovered the Lewy Body Society, a charity which supports those suffering from the illness and helps fund research into the disease.

After hearing they were doing an awareness event - A Scarf for Lewy - on September 22, Karen decided to do her bit to shine a light on the terrible illness.

The aim of the event is to wrap a scarf, made of individual scarves knitted by supporters, around the Royal Albert Hall.

The scarves will then be sent to charities for the homeless and refugees.

Knitting fan Karen, from Panfield, decided to take part, backed by Braintree yarn shop Sconch.

Shop owner Sam Conway agreed to help and members of her craft groups were asked to join.

Karen was blown away by the response and now has a huge pile of scarfs to send to the charity.

Sam provided free yarn for the scarves, acted as a collecting station and offered to send off all the scarves at her own expense.

Karen said: “It was a trivial incident at Christmas a couple of years ago when my husband had offered to help wrap gifts.

“I gave him paper and tape, but he had absolutely no idea what to do with them.

“This is typical of the difficulties people with LBD have, in both spatial awareness and problem-solving.

“When I asked him how he feels about LBD my husband said he hates the lack of control, but one of the good things is that he can recreate history if he wants to because he doesn't always remember what happened, so makes it up and believes it to be true.

“LBD is a progressive disease and there is no cure.

“The Lewy Body Society also funds research into the disease, which is vital, and that's why the awareness-raising event at the Royal Albert Hall is so important.”