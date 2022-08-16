A FREE education programme has been launched to help residents advance or switch their careers.
Adult community learning provider, ACL Essex has started a free programme for Colchester residents who are interested in a career in the public sector.
The You Can programme will provide advice and look at the skills needed to move into the public sector.
To view ACL’s full range of courses, visit www.aclessex.com or to find out how to enrol on You Can courses, visit www.aclessex.com/you-can.
There are classes online and at ACL Colchester, Wilson Marriage, Barrack Street, Colchester, CO1 2LR.
